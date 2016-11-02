BRIEF-CCA reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Corrections Corp Of America

* Corrections Corp Of America sees fy2016, adjusted diluted eps of $1.80 to $1.81

* Corrections Corp Of America sees for fy 2016, ffo per diluted share $2.56 to $2.57

* Corrections Corp Of America sees for fy 2017, diluted eps of $1.38 to $1.49

* Corrections Corp Of America- sees for fy 2017, adjusted diluted eps $1.40 to $1.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CCA reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

* Q3 revenue $474.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.4 million

* Q3 FFO per share $0.67