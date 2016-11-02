FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Camber Corporation
November 2, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Camber Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - HII will acquire camber for $380 million

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flow in first full year

* Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc - transaction will be funded with cash on balance sheet.

* Huntington Ingalls Industries to acquire Camber Corporation and establish new technical solutions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

