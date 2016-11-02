FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees sales growth of 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct for fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017, comps of down 2 pct to 0 pct

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees diluted eps of $1.42 or greater for fiscal year 2017

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of 4 pct of sales

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees for fiscal year 2017 ebitda margin of approximately 8.2 pct

* Whole Foods Market - in Q1 of fiscal year 2017, expects to incur a charge of approximately $13 million associated with MR. Robb's separation agreement

* Whole Foods Market Inc - estimated $0.03 impact of charge associated with Robb's separation agreement is not reflected in fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Whole Foods Market reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.5 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.