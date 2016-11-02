BRIEF-XPO Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Xpo Logistics Inc -

* Raised its full-year 2016 free cash flow target to at least $175 million, as compared with prior target of at least $150 million

* Company issued a full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA target of at least $1.350 billion.

* Sees for 2016, at least $1.245 billion of adjusted EBITDA

* Sees at least $1.575 billion of EBITDA for 2018

* In quarter, reduced expected cash interest expense by approximately $63 million a year

* XPO Logistics announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.78 billion