FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-XPO Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.11
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-XPO Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Xpo Logistics Inc -

* Raised its full-year 2016 free cash flow target to at least $175 million, as compared with prior target of at least $150 million

* Company issued a full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA target of at least $1.350 billion.

* Sees for 2016, at least $1.245 billion of adjusted EBITDA

* Sees at least $1.575 billion of EBITDA for 2018

* In quarter, reduced expected cash interest expense by approximately $63 million a year

* XPO Logistics announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.78 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.