BRIEF-XPO Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.11

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Xpo Logistics Inc -
* Raised its full-year 2016 free cash flow target to at least $175 million, as compared with prior target of at least $150 million
* Company issued a full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA target of at least $1.350 billion.
* Sees for 2016, at least $1.245 billion of adjusted EBITDA
* Sees at least $1.575 billion of EBITDA for 2018
* In quarter, reduced expected cash interest expense by approximately $63 million a year
* XPO Logistics announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.78 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: