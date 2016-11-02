BRIEF-exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company

Nov 2 (Reuters) - exactEarth Ltd
* Taken steps to streamline and re-organize its business
* Changes, combined with other cost rationalizations, are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $3.3 million
* Company will take a one-time charge of approximately $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Will reinvest a portion of savings into our sales and marketing efforts and development of our new data analytics products
* exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company