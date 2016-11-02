FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company
November 2, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - exactEarth Ltd

* Taken steps to streamline and re-organize its business

* Changes, combined with other cost rationalizations, are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $3.3 million

* Company will take a one-time charge of approximately $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Will reinvest a portion of savings into our sales and marketing efforts and development of our new data analytics products

* exactEarth provides update on its transition to an information and analytics company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

