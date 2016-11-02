FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-General Cable posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
November 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-General Cable posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp

* General Cable reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.20

* Sees Q4 revenue $850 million to $900 million

* General Cable Corp says Q3 results were below our expectations largely due to a temporary lull in north american end market demand early in quarter

* General Cable Corp says appointment of matti masanovich as chief financial officer and senior vice president

* General Cable -new estimated range of reasonably possible resolution and any potential doj penalty, is between $33 million and $120 million

* General Cable Corp says continuing to have discussions with sec and doj regarding terms of a potential resolution

* General Cable Corp says foreign currency exchange rates are assumed constant in q4 outlook

* General Cable Corp sees q4 reported earnings are anticipated to be in range of a loss of $0.03 to a profit of $0.12 per share

* General Cable Corp says adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.05 to $0.20 per share for q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $850.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

