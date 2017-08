Nov 2 (Reuters) - Watts Water Technologies Inc

* Watts Water Technologies reports third quarter 2016 results and announces the purchase of PVI Industries, LLC

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 sales $341 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S