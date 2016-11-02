BRIEF-Tetralogic announces pacts to restructure convertible debt

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Tetralogic announces agreements to sell smac mimetic and hdac inhibitor assets to medivir and to restructure its convertible senior notes and delisting of common stock

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir is expected to pay $12 million in cash upon closing of transaction

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir is expected to pay future milestones of up to $153 million

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - agreed to use $12 million cash proceeds received at closing of sale to redeem $12 million senior notes

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals-will be terminating all remaining employees, with all terminations expected to be completed no later than december 1, 2016

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - board determined to voluntarily delist and deregist

