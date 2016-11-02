FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tetralogic announces pacts to restructure convertible debt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tetralogic announces pacts to restructure convertible debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Tetralogic announces agreements to sell smac mimetic and hdac inhibitor assets to medivir and to restructure its convertible senior notes and delisting of common stock

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir is expected to pay $12 million in cash upon closing of transaction

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - in consideration medivir is expected to pay future milestones of up to $153 million

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - agreed to use $12 million cash proceeds received at closing of sale to redeem $12 million senior notes

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals-will be terminating all remaining employees, with all terminations expected to be completed no later than december 1, 2016

* Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp - board determined to voluntarily delist and deregist

* Tetralogic announces agreements to sell smac mimetic and hdac inhibitor assets to medivir and to restructure its convertible senior notes and delisting of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.