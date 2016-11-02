FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / in a year

BRIEF-W&T Offshore reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc -

* Revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $107.4 million compared to $126.2 million in Q3 of 2015

* Capital expenditures for 2016 are currently estimated at $60 million and well below prior year levels

* Sees 2016 total production in range 14.6 mmboe - 16.1 mmboe

* w&t offshore announces third quarter 2016 operational and financial results along with fourth quarter and full year 2016 production and expense guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.24 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

