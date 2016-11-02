FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources reports qtrly loss per share $0.07
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star Resources Ltd gold production for quarter of 44,974 ounces

* Golden Star Resources -remains on track to achieve 2016 guidance in terms of production, cash operating cost per ounce and capital expenditures

* Golden Star Resources Ltd- expect to be in commercial production at wassa underground in early 2017 and prestea underground in mid-2017

* Golden Star Resources Ltd says remains on track to achieve its consolidated full year production of 180,000-205,000 ounces of gold in 2016

* Golden Star Resources Ltd- qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Golden Star Resources -maintains its capital expenditure guidance of $90 million for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Golden Star reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.