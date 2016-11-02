FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Rice Midstream sees 2016 expansion budget of $300 mln-$360 mln
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rice Midstream sees 2016 expansion budget of $300 mln-$360 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rice Midstream Partners Lp

* Rice Midstream Partners LP qtrly average throughput of 957 mdth/d, a 43% increase over prior year quarter and a 2% increase relative to q2 2016

* Qtrly average throughput of 957 mdth/d, a 43% increase over prior year quarter and a 2% increase relative to q2 2016

* Qtrly operating revenues were $41.1 million

* Sees 2016 expansion budget to be within a range of $300 - $360 million

* Expect 2017 throughput to be within a range of 1,270 - 1,340 mdth/d

* Unable to provide a projection of full-year 2016 net income and net cash provided by operating activities

* Expect 2017 water volumes to be within a range of 1,075 - 1,225 million gallons.

* Rice Midstream Partners - sees 2017 throughput to be within a range of 1,270 - 1,340 mdth/d, about 40% increase above 2016 estimated throughput

* Rice Midstream Partners LP sees 2016 estimated maintenance capital $11 million

* Sees 2016 total adjusted EBITDA $140 million to $150 million

* Rice Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
