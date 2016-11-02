FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Rice Energy reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rice Energy reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rice Energy Inc

* Q3 net production increased 23% over prior year quarter to an average of 747 mmcfe/d,

* Rice energy inc - q3 net production increased 23% over prior year quarter to an average of 747 mmcfe/d

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

* Q3 loss per share $0.30

* Rice energy inc says revised 2016 estimated e&p capital budget, excluding acquisitions, is $735 million

* Rice energy inc - expect 2017 net production to be within a range of 1,280 - 1,355 mmcfe/d

* Rice energy inc - expect 2017 drilling and completion budget to be within a range of $950 - $1,125 million

* Increased 2016 annual net production guidance range to 780 - 800 mmcfe/d

* Rice energy reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
