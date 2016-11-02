FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Aurinia says FDA informed co that Voclosporin is not eligible for breakthrough therapy designation at this time
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aurinia says FDA informed co that Voclosporin is not eligible for breakthrough therapy designation at this time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial expected to commence in Q2 2017

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Voclosporin 23.7 mg bid to advance into double-blind placebo controlled phase iii study

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has informed company that Voclosporin is not eligible for breakthrough therapy designation at this time

* Aurinia announces plans for single Phase III clinical trial for Voclosporin in the treatment of lupus nephritis following successful completion of end of Phase II meeting with FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.