BRIEF-Vectren Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Qtrly total operating revenues $631.0 million versus $573.5 million

* Says at Sept 30, backlog of signed fixed price contracts remains at $182 million

* Says "long-term outlook for construction activity remains strong"

* Vectren Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; affirms 2016 guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.45 to $2.55

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S