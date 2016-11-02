FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vectren Q3 earnings per share $0.74
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vectren Q3 earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Vectren Corp :

* Qtrly total operating revenues $631.0 million versus $573.5 million

* Says at Sept 30, backlog of signed fixed price contracts remains at $182 million

* Says "long-term outlook for construction activity remains strong"

* Vectren Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results; affirms 2016 guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.45 to $2.55

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

