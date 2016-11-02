BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37/diluted share

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 22.6 percent

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37 per diluted share

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - qtrly same-store REVPAR grew to $107.33, an increase of 1.6 percent over same period in 2015

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.1625 per share

* Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.25- $ 0.27

* Summit Hotel Properties -sees Q4 pro forma REVPAR $102.00 - $104.00

* Sees Q4 REVPAR growth (same-store) -0.50% to 1.50%

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.37