FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Washington Prime Group Inc Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.46 excluding items
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Washington Prime Group Inc Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.46 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc :

* Washington Prime Group Inc - announces second joint venture with O'Connor capital partners for seven open-air properties

* Washington prime group inc - company has entered into purchase agreements to dispose of remaining noncore properties

* Washington Prime Group Inc qtrly FFO $0.46 per diluted share

* Washington prime group-maintained mid-point of its previously issued guidance for fy ffo, as adjusted, and narrowed range to $1.78 to $1.80 per share

* Washington prime group - agreement providing for a joint venture with o'connor mall partners, l.p. With respect to ownership of seven open-air properties

* Washington Prime Group Inc- company recorded an impairment charge of $20.7 million during three months ended September 30, 2016

* Washington Prime Group Inc - agreement for open-air properties, which are valued at approximately $600 million

* Washington Prime Group Inc - O'Connor will have a 49% interest in joint venture and company will retain a 51% non-controlling interest

* Sees estimated FFO per diluted share $1.79 to $1.81 for year ending December 31, 2016

* Washington Prime Group Inc - transaction is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $350 million to company

* Washington Prime Group Inc - recorded an impairment charge of $20.7 million during three months ended September 30, 2016

* Washington Prime Group Inc - collectively, company anticipates potential proceeds from sale of four properties of approximately $60 million

* Washington prime group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 FFO per share $0.48 to $0.50

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.46 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.