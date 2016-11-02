BRIEF-SWM Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc :

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - 5.0% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.42 from $0.40

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - expects 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International qtrly GAAP EPS included a $0.03 per share negative impact of discrete items related to income tax valuation allowances

* SWM announces third quarter 2016 results and dividend increase

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $209.3 million