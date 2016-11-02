FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-SWM Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SWM Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc :

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - 5.0% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.42 from $0.40

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - expects 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International qtrly GAAP EPS included a $0.03 per share negative impact of discrete items related to income tax valuation allowances

* SWM announces third quarter 2016 results and dividend increase

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $209.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.