10 months ago
BRIEF-Telesat Canada announces proposed notes offering
November 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telesat Canada announces proposed notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Telesat Canada :

* Telesat Canada - together with Telesat LLC, as co-issuer, it intends to issue US$750 million of senior notes due 2024

* Telesat Canada - to enter new credit facility to provide for term loan borrowings of US$2,180 million and revolving credit borrowings of up to US$200 million

* Telesat Canada - to use proceeds from proposed offering to redeem US$900 million principal amount outstanding of 6.0% senior notes due May 15, 2017

* Telesat Canada announces proposed notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
