BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Nov 2 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust :

* RLJ Lodging Trust - qtrly pro forma RevPAR was flat, pro forma ADR increased 0.2%

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RLJ lodging trust sees full year 2016 pro forma RevPAR growth 0.0% to 1.0%

* RLJ lodging trust sees full year 2016 pro forma consolidated hotel EBITDA $407.0m to $413.0m

* RLJ lodging trust- as of September 30, 2016, company's authorized share buyback program had a remaining capacity of $161.5 million

* RLJ lodging trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* RLJ lodging trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69