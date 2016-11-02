FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69
November 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-RLJ Lodging Trust Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust :

* RLJ Lodging Trust - qtrly pro forma RevPAR was flat, pro forma ADR increased 0.2%

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RLJ lodging trust sees full year 2016 pro forma RevPAR growth 0.0% to 1.0%

* RLJ lodging trust sees full year 2016 pro forma consolidated hotel EBITDA $407.0m to $413.0m

* RLJ lodging trust- as of September 30, 2016, company's authorized share buyback program had a remaining capacity of $161.5 million

* RLJ lodging trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
