BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore Q3 loss per share $0.45

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc :
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - by end of December 2016, company expects to have stacked a total of 48 new GEN OSVS
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - company expects to own and operate eight, eight and ten MPSVS as of December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively
* Hornbeck Offshore - aggregate cost of fifth OSV newbuild program, excluding construction period interest, is expected to be approximately $1,335.0 million
* Hornbeck Offshore services inc- company expects to incur newbuild project costs of $6.9 million during q4 of 2016.
* Hornbeck Offshore services-engaged PriceWaterhouseCoopers corporate finance to begin independently reviewing capital structure, assessing strategic options
* Hornbeck offshore services-expects maintenance capital expenditures for fleet of vessels will be about $10.8 million, $7.7 million for FY 2016,2017, respectively
* Hornbeck offshore announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.45
* Q3 revenue $51.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S