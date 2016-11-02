FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinross posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.10 per share
November 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kinross posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.10 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross reports 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $910.2 million versus $809.4 million

* Kinross Gold Corp - tracking towards lower half of its 2016 guidance range for production (2.7 - 2.9 million AU eq. Oz.)

* Kinross Gold Corp - qtrly all-in sustaining cost $1,001 per AU eq. Oz. sold, compared with $941

* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly production of 684,129 gold equivalent ounces (AU eq. Oz.), compared with 680,679 AU eq. Oz. in Q3 2015

* Kinross Gold Corp - tracking towards upper half of its guidance range for production cost of sales ($675 - $735 per AU eq. Oz.) for FY

* Kinross Gold Corp - capital expenditure forecast has been reduced to a range of $650-$675 million, compared with previous forecast of $755 million for FY

* Kinross Gold Corp qtrly adjusted net earnings of $128.7 million, or $0.10 per share

* Kinross Gold Corp - as at September 30, 2016, company identified an indicator of impairment at Maricunga as a result of suspension of mining activities.

* Kinross Gold Corp - recorded non-cash impairment charges of $68.3 million to property, plant and equipment, and $71.3 million to inventory, at Maricunga Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

