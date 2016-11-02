BRIEF-MTS reports Q3 earnings $0.24/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Manitoba Telecom Services Inc

* Manitoba Telecom Services - in Q3 , initiated a voluntary workforce reduction program for certain employees who are not in customer-facing roles

* Manitoba Telecom Services - as a result of workforce reduction program, eliminating about 80 positions in specific areas of business where changes

* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc qtrly EPS $0.24

* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc says workforce reductions have already begun and expect majority will be completed by end of Q1 2017

* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc -workforce reduction program will deliver annualized cost savings of about $7 million through lower salaries and benefits

* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc says expect to incur one-time expenses of approximately $8 million to $10 million due to reductions

* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc says one-time expenses costs will be recognized in fourth-quarter results

* Qtrly operating revenues $253.3 million versus $250.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.37, revenue view C$251.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MTS reports 71 pct growth in free cash flow per share as it awaits regulatory approval for a $3.9 billion transaction with BCE Inc.