10 months ago
BRIEF-China Biologic reports Q3 adj non-gaap earnings per share $1.22
November 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Biologic reports Q3 adj non-gaap earnings per share $1.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Inc

* Raises full year 2016 revenue and adjusted net income forecast

* Raising its full year total sales growth forecast to 22% to 24% from 21% to 23% in rmb terms

* China biologic products inc - raising its full year forecast of non-gaap adjusted net income growth to 33% to 35% from 24% to 26% in rmb terms

* China Biologic products-expects total sales, non-gaap net income in usd terms in 2016 will be adversely affected by foreign currency translation impact

* China Biologic reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.22

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
