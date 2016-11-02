FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MDU Resources posts Q3 per share $0.45 from continuing operations
November 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MDU Resources posts Q3 per share $0.45 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc

* MDU Resources Group Inc- qtrly construction services backlog of $518 million, which is up 13 percent from last year

* MDU Resources Group Inc- is narrowing 2016 earnings guidance from continuing operations to $1.05 to $1.15 per common share

* MDU Resources Group Inc- for FY 2016, including discontinued operations, company expects 2016 earnings of 20 cents to 30 cents per share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - qtrly operating revenues $1,208.6 million versus $1,198.3 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Record earnings at construction materials business leads MDU resources' third quarter

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30 including items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

