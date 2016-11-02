BRIEF-Echelon Insurance reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc

* Echelon Financial Holdings - Qtrly net operating income on continued operations of $0.13 per share compared to an income of $0.30 per share in Q3 of 2015

* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc qtrly net written premiums increased by 14% to $52.9 million

* Echelon Financial Holdings Inc qtrly investment income was $4.5 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million in q3 of 2015

* Echelon Insurance reports third quarter 2016 results