10 months ago
BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports Q3 operating EPS $0.39
November 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports Q3 operating EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Maiden Holdings Ltd

* Maiden Holdings Ltd - qtrly net premiums written increased 15.3% to $690.7 million compared to Q3 of 2015

* Maiden Holdings Ltd Announces third quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.8 million or $0.40 per diluted common share and operating earnings of $30.2 million or $0.39 per diluted common share

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
