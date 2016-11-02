FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 EPS $0.24 from continuing operations
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
November 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 EPS $0.24 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp

* Ferro grows sales and profitability in third quarter; affirms 2016 guidance

* Affirms 2016 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $289 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

