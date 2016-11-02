FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Belmond qtrly same-store REVPAR up 12% from prior-year quarter
November 2, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Belmond qtrly same-store REVPAR up 12% from prior-year quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Belmond Ltd

* Qtrly same store revenue per available room ("REVPAR") up 12% from prior-year quarter; up 10% on a constant currency basis

* Belmond Ltd sees full year same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth on a constant currency basis 3%-5%

* Belmond Ltd sees full year same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth in U.S. Dollars 1% - 3%

* Belmond Ltd Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $183.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $187.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

