10 months ago
BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q3 earnings of $0.54 per share
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q3 earnings of $0.54 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lhc Group Inc

* LHC Group reports third quarter 2016 earnings of $0.54 per diluted share on revenue of $230.8 million

* LHC Group Inc - raised its fiscal year 2016 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $910 million to $920 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 revenue $230.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

