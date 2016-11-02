BRIEF-EPR Properties sees FY 2016 adj. FFO per share $4.75-$4.82

Nov 2 (Reuters) - EPR Properties

* Epr properties reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO as adjusted $1.23

* Increases earnings guidance for 2016 and introduces guidance for 2017

* Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during Q3 of 2016 totaling $0.96 per common share

* 2016 guidance for FFO as adjusted per diluted share is now a range of $4.75 to $4.82

* Company introducing its 2017 investment spending guidance of a range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion

* EPR Properties - sees 2017 FFO per diluted share of $4.70 to $4.81

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monthly cash dividend of $0.96 per share is an increase of 5.8% over prior year

* Q3 non-gaap FFO per share $1.22

* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $125.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.75 to $4.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)