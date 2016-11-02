FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Q3 sales $680 million
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Q3 sales $680 million

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* CF Industries Holdings Inc - New Port Neal, IA, plants are in process of starting up

* Did not enter into any additional natural gas hedges in q3 of 2016

* For 2016, company expects to have total capital expenditures of approximately $2.3 billion

* During Q3 of 2016, company recorded an income tax benefit of $131 million on a pre-tax loss of $131 million

* CF industries - accelerated depreciation on capacity expansion projects driving estimated tax refund of approximately $800 million of cash in 2017

* CF Industries Holdings - expects to receive a tax refund of $800 million from carryback of certain u.s. Tax losses from current year to prior year periods

* CF Industries Holdings - planted acres for corn are expected to decline to about 88 million acres in fertilizer year 2017

* Cash refund related to tax loss carryback is expected to be received in 2017

* CF Industries Holdings inc - has made and is making certain changes to parts of its debt capital structure

* CF Industries Holdings - final two plants of capacity expansion projects, port neal ammonia, urea plants, are expected to start production in late 2016

* CF Industries Holdings says for 2016, company expects to have total capital expenditures of approximately $2.3 billion

* CF Industries Holdings - "agricultural outlook for north america suggests continued profitability at farm level for corn and soybeans"

* Recently obtained required lender consent to amend its revolving credit facility

* CF Industries Holdings - revolving credit facility amendment would change and add financial covenants, reduce facility size from $1.5 billion to $750 million

* Expects to fund prepayment of senior notes with issuance of new long-term secured debt, revolving credit , cash

* As of september 30, 2016, company had a balance of cash and cash equivalents of $1.55 billion

* CF Industries Holdings -revolving credit facility amendment to also secure obligations, specified obligations with liens on specified assets of co

* CF Industries Holdings Reports third quarter net loss of $30 million and EBITDA loss of $6 million; adjusted net earnings of $30 million and adjusted EBITDA of $83 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $680 million versus i/b/e/s view $787.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
