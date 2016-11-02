FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CI Financial to acquire a majority stake in Grant Samuel Funds Management
November 2, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CI Financial to acquire a majority stake in Grant Samuel Funds Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial Corp - Terms were not disclosed

* CI Financial Corp - An agreement under which CI will purchase an 80% stake in GSFM.

* Under transaction agreement, current GSFM executives will retain a 20% stake in company

* CI Financial Corp- Company will continue to operate under GSFM name

* CI Financial Corp - Existing GSFM Team will remain in place

* CI Financial to acquire a majority stake in grant samuel funds management, a leading australian investment fund manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

