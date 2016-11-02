FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Otter Tail Corp Q3 earnings per share from cont ops $0.37
November 2, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Otter Tail Corp Q3 earnings per share from cont ops $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp :

* Otter tail corporation announces third quarter earnings, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance range; board of directors declares quarterly dividend

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $197.2 million versus $200 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect capital expenditures for 2016 to be $159 million

* Continue to expect lower corporate costs than originally estimated for 2016 due to continued cost reduction efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

