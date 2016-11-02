BRIEF-Zcl Composites Q3 earnings per share C$0.25

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ZCL Composites Inc :

* Quarter-end backlog of $46.5 million, down $1.3 million or 3% from $47.8 million

* Declared quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, up 60% from $0.05 per share

* Expect Industrial Products, remaining portion of former Corrosion Products business, will be less than 5% of total revenues going forward

* ZCL Composites reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.25

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to C$57.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: