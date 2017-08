BRIEF-Approach Resources posts Q3 loss per share $0.22

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc

* Approach resources Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly production was 12.1 mboe/d, exceeding prior guidance for quarter

* Executed debt-for-equity exchange agreement with largest holder of our senior notes

* Says expect Q4 production to average 11.6 mboe/d

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $23.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: