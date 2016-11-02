FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Approach Resource announces strategic alliance and deleveraging transactions
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Approach Resource announces strategic alliance and deleveraging transactions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc

* Privately-Negotiated exchange of $130 million of 7.00% senior notes due 2021

* Approach Resources Inc - privately-negotiated exchange of $130 million of 7.00% senior notes due 2021

* Approach Resources Inc - transactions would reduce company's long-term debt by up to $230.3 million

* Approach Resources Inc - transactions would generate up to $70 million in future interest savings and enhance company's liquidity

* Approach Resources Inc - expects to close initial exchange and launch follow-on exchange offer in q1 of 2017

* Approach Resources Inc says transactions were unanimously approved by company's board of directors

* Approach Resources Inc - has agreed to offer to exchange its remaining $99.8 million principal amount of outstanding senior notes for common stock

* Approach Resources Inc - company also will enter into a stockholders agreement with wilks

* Approach Resources - will cause three wilks' designees to be appointed to board of directors of company, expanding board from five members to eight

* Approach Resources Inc - wilks has agreed to vote its shares in proportion with non-wilks stockholders on typical annual meeting matters

* Press release - approach resources inc. Announces strategic alliance and deleveraging transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
