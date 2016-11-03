BRIEF-Maui Land & Pineapple reports Q3 EPS of $0.13
* Total operating revenues of $6.1 million and $14.5 million during third quarters of 2016 and 2015, respectively
Nov 2 Celadon Group Inc
* Celadon group reports september quarter results and declares dividend
* Quarterly revenue fell 0.4 percent to $265 million
* Quarterly loss per share $0.10
* Brocade shares rise 9 pct, Broadcom up 1.5 pct (Adds comments from CFO interview)
* Markets uneasy as some polls show tightening Presidential race