BRIEF-Maui Land & Pineapple reports Q3 EPS of $0.13
* Total operating revenues of $6.1 million and $14.5 million during third quarters of 2016 and 2015, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Nov 2 Information Services Corp
* Q3 revenue of $22.9 million compared to $19.7 million in q3 2015.
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ISC reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: nCCN2XpgB3 Further company coverage:
* Total operating revenues of $6.1 million and $14.5 million during third quarters of 2016 and 2015, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Brocade shares rise 9 pct, Broadcom up 1.5 pct (Adds comments from CFO interview)
* Markets uneasy as some polls show tightening Presidential race