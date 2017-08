Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clayton Williams Energy Inc

* Q3 oil and gas production of 14 mboe/d

* Clayton williams energy announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $2.50

* Q3 loss per share $10.62

