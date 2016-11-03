UPDATE 6-Chipmaker Broadcom to buy network gear maker Brocade for $5.5 bln
* Brocade shares rise 9 pct, Broadcom up 1.5 pct (Adds comments from CFO interview)
Nov 2 Clayton Williams Energy Inc
* Q3 oil and gas production of 14 mboe/d
* Clayton williams energy announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $2.50
* Q3 loss per share $10.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $-2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: nBw8z2J9Va Further company coverage:
* Brocade shares rise 9 pct, Broadcom up 1.5 pct (Adds comments from CFO interview)
* Markets uneasy as some polls show tightening Presidential race
TORONTO, Nov 2 Ford Motor Co. reported weaker Canadian sales for October on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp drop in car sales and sluggish truck performance.