Nov 2 Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to $15.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 ag eq oz

* Maintaining its cash cost and AISC guidance for year ending Dec 31, 2016

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2016 financial results