UPDATE 6-Chipmaker Broadcom to buy network gear maker Brocade for $5.5 bln
* Brocade shares rise 9 pct, Broadcom up 1.5 pct (Adds comments from CFO interview)
Nov 2 Great Panther Silver Ltd :
* Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to $15.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 metal production decreased 12% to 953,632 ag eq oz
* Maintaining its cash cost and AISC guidance for year ending Dec 31, 2016
* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets uneasy as some polls show tightening Presidential race
TORONTO, Nov 2 Ford Motor Co. reported weaker Canadian sales for October on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp drop in car sales and sluggish truck performance.