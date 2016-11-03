UPDATE 6-Chipmaker Broadcom to buy network gear maker Brocade for $5.5 bln
* Brocade shares rise 9 pct, Broadcom up 1.5 pct (Adds comments from CFO interview)
Nov 2 Timmins Gold Corp :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 metal revenues were $31.2 million compared to $26.6 million during q3 2015
* Timmins Gold continues strong performance cash flow from operations of $9.8 million in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets uneasy as some polls show tightening Presidential race
TORONTO, Nov 2 Ford Motor Co. reported weaker Canadian sales for October on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp drop in car sales and sluggish truck performance.