BRIEF-Strides Shasun, Mylan agree to settle regulatory, general claims on Agila deal
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co, Mylan agree to settle regulatory and general claims on Agila transaction
Nov 2 Slate Retail Reit
* Slate Retail REIT reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly FFO per WA units $0.32
* Qtrly AFFO per WA units $0.26
* Qtrly rental revenue $23.7 million versus $22.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strides Shasun Ltd says co, Mylan agree to settle regulatory and general claims on Agila transaction
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 Twelve U.S. senators urged on Wednesday that a national security review panel reject Chinese aluminum giant Zhongwang International Group Ltd's proposed $2.3 billion purchase of U.S. aluminum products maker Aleris Corp .
* Markets uneasy as some polls show tightening presidential race