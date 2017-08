Nov 3 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay Tankers Ltd reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues $104.6 million versus $126.4 million

* Teekay tankers-expects tanker market to improve over coming winter months

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S