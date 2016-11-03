UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3

Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 13 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.04 percent weaker at 6845.42 points after slipping to a one-month low on Wednesday, as global equities suffered from nerves over the upcoming U.S. presidential election and Standard Chartered was hit by broker downgrades. * UK HOUSING: British housebuilders have not scaled back constructio