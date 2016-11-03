FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B2Gold Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
November 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-B2Gold Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp

* Record quarterly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces, 6%, 18% greater than same period in 2015

* Sees 2016 consolidated gold production between 535,000 to 575,000 ounces

* B2Gold Corp. reports q3 2016 results; operating cash flows significantly higher on record gold production, record low costs and higher gold prices; 2016 guidance favourably revised

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $193 million versus i/b/e/s view $188.6 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

