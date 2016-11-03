BRIEF-Rockwell provides interim update

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Rockwell provides interim update
* Rockwell diamonds inc -has received offers for certain assets and is considering its options and possibility of transacting on one or more of assets.
* Rockwell diamonds-implementation of mining agreement between h c van wyk diamonds and c-rock mining have not proceeded as per agreements
* Rockwell diamonds- implementation of other related agreements between hcvw, saxendrift mine and cml, have not proceeded as per agreements
* Rockwell diamonds-"has been brought to our notice that cml and/or some of its agents have been distributing confidential information to third parties"
* Rockwell provides interim update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)