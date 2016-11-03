FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group announces an agreement on a draft revised financial restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Solocal group announces an agreement on a draft revised financial restructuring plan

* Granting to existing shareholders of 3 free shares for 2 existing shares (compared to granting of one free share for every existing share in project approved by creditors and rejected by shareholders)

* Ubstantial reduction in number of warrants subscribed by creditors ( "creditors warrants"): 45 million creditors warrants in absence of any new capital raised

* No creditors warrants beyond 250 million euros ($277.6 million) of new capital raised (as compared to 45-155 million creditors warrants in initial plan)

* Reinstated debt of 400 million euros: company shall have opportunity at any time to redeem newly issued bonds at 100% of their nominal value (compared to 101 pct in initial plan) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

