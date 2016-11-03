Nov 3 Solocal Group SA :
* Solocal group announces an agreement on a draft revised
financial restructuring plan
* Granting to existing shareholders of 3 free shares for 2
existing shares (compared to granting of one free share for
every existing share in project approved by creditors and
rejected by shareholders)
* Ubstantial reduction in number of warrants subscribed by
creditors ( "creditors warrants"): 45 million creditors warrants
in absence of any new capital raised
* No creditors warrants beyond 250 million euros ($277.6
million) of new capital raised (as compared to 45-155 million
creditors warrants in initial plan)
* Reinstated debt of 400 million euros: company shall have
opportunity at any time to redeem newly issued bonds at 100% of
their nominal value (compared to 101 pct in initial plan)
