10 months ago
BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc

* Q3 2016 contract revenue was $164.0 million, an increase of 19.7%, as compared to q3 2015

* Backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2016, was approximately $388 million

* Sees full year 2016 results to be below our previously stated EPS range of $0.30 to $0.40

* To achieve full year 2017 EBITDA goal of $70 million

* Orion Group Holdings, inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
